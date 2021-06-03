Advertisement

France’s Ligue 1 To Cut Clubs From 20 To 18 From 2023

Channels Television  
Updated June 3, 2021

 

France’s Ligue 1 is to decrease its number of clubs from 20 to 18 from the 2023-24 season, according to Jean-Pierre Caillot, the representative of first division clubs.

The expansion went to the vote at the professional football league’s (LFP) general assembly on Thursday, with 97.28% giving it the green light.

The LFP also decided that from the end of the 2022-23 season, relegation from Ligue 1 will be fixed at four clubs, with just two promoted from Ligue 2.



More on Sports

Inter Milan Name Simone Inzaghi As Conte’s Successor

Nigeria Unveils Final Team List For Africa Women’s Handball Nations Cup

Serena Looks To Take Advantage Of Open Draw At Roland Garros

Southgate Eyes Euro 2020 Semis As Barometer For Success

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV