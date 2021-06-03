France’s Ligue 1 To Cut Clubs From 20 To 18 From 2023

France’s Ligue 1 is to decrease its number of clubs from 20 to 18 from the 2023-24 season, according to Jean-Pierre Caillot, the representative of first division clubs.

The expansion went to the vote at the professional football league’s (LFP) general assembly on Thursday, with 97.28% giving it the green light.

The LFP also decided that from the end of the 2022-23 season, relegation from Ligue 1 will be fixed at four clubs, with just two promoted from Ligue 2.