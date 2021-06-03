Highlights From Infinix Note 10 Launch – Where Beauty Meets Strength

Did you miss the most exciting smartphone launch in recent times? Infinix Mobility has unveiled yet another product — the Infinix Note 10, the device that meets beauty with strength. This is the latest smartphone in their product line of the Note series. The launch, which was tagged, ‘Meet Beauty With Strength’ illustrates the beautiful screen and body of the device, while showing the strength of its processor.

Infinix Nigeria went all out at the launch of the new Infinix Note 10 to showcase the elements of the new Note 10- Speed, Beauty, Power, and Strength. There was a beautiful array of speed bikes, luxurious cars, and exotic rides that made for an exhilarating experience and the celebrities sure did have fun showing the fans the most interesting features of the phone. It was a fun event for all involved. Watch the video on YouTube here Infinix Note 10 Launch

The launch was broadcast live on TV with celebrities like Nancy Isime, Timini Egbuson, Osas Ighodaro, and Poco Lee taking fans through the different features of the phone. The event was filled with thrill and excitement around the main features of the Note 10 – speed, beauty, power, strength – as the functionalities of the new smartphone were tested live. From Timini and Poco Lee testing out the powerful processor with video games to Nancy, Osas, and some fans taking beautiful high-quality images, the event was amazingly fun. You can catch the replay for the live stream of the Note 10 launch here and find out how to win amazing prizes.

Infinix Mobility, with the slogan “The Future is Now” prides itself as one of the fastest-growing mobile phone brands in Africa with a 160% sales growth worldwide between 2018 and 2020. They have been ranked 26th among the TOP 100 MOST-ADMIRED BRANDS IN AFRICA. Their mission is to empower today’s youth with smart devices using cutting edge technology and they have been living up to this with every new product they release.

The Infinix Note 10 boasts of being the world’s biggest center-punch screen smartphone with a super amazing Helio G95 processor. The superior CPU and GPU performance allow it to operate with a 58% download speed faster than its predecessors.

It comes with a 6.95” FHD for superfluid display for a quality viewing experience while gaming, watching videos, or performing other functions on the phone.

The smartphone offers users less eye fatigue during use due to its TÜV Rheinland certified low blue light technology. Users can also capture images like a pro with a 64MP AI Quad camera that provides a stunning photographic experience. The device operates with a 5000mAh battery and allows fast charge for quick refill so users are not cut off from the immersive experience. It comes with a unique design and stylish colours of 95Black, 7Purple, Emerald Green, and Nordic Secret.

You can preorder the device on Ng.Xpark.com for just N2500 or N2000 for Note 10 Pro and Note 10 respectively.

The Infinix brand also unveiled the latest addition to its product line with the Infinix Laptop, also called The Inbook X1. More information can be found on their social media pages @InfinixNigeria on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.