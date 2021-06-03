Advertisement

Ayade Pays First Visit To Buhari As APC Governor

Updated June 3, 2021
Cross Rivers State Governor Ben Ayade during his visit to President Buhari at the State House Abuja on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

 

Newly decamped Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade has paid a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja.

The governor was received by the President and they later went into a meeting alongside the Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari.

Ayade had earlier in May announced that he is leaving the main opposition political party Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was received by six APC governors and some members of the National Assembly including the APC caretaker Chairman, Mai Mala Buni.

Ayade was elected as the governor of Cross River State in 2015 under the platform of the PDP. He was reelected in 2019 under the platform of the same political party.

He is the second sitting governor to have pitched his camp with the ruling APC, lately.

