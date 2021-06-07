11 Kidnap Victims Rescued In Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command in collaboration with the State Government Peace Committee has facilitated the release of 11 kidnap victims who were abducted near Wanzamai Village, along the Gusau-Zaria Road in Tsafe LGA of the State.

Nine of the victims were abducted about two days ago while the other two have been in captivity for five days.

The Divisional Police Officer of Tsafe LGA, Deputy Superintendent Of Police, Surajo Ibrahim said the police in collaboration with some repentant bandits, Hassan and Hussaini facilitated the release of the eleven kidnapped persons.

He said the victims were kidnapped by the boys of one kingpin named Ado Alieru, who was reached out to by the police and asked to embrace the ongoing Zamfara State peace and reconciliation process by setting free the kidnap victims in his camp and renouncing banditry.

Alieru is said to have agreed to the police’s terms and this resulted in the release of the eleven kidnap victims.

The Special Adviser To The Zamfara State governor on Security, retired Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Mamman Tsafe commended the efforts of the police and repentant bandits who conducted the joint operation that led to the rescue.

He described the tremendous success as the positive value of the peace dialogue which the Bello Matawalle administration had initiated to end the lingering security challenges in the state.

Tsafe urged recalcitrant bandits to repent and embrace peace initiative of the state government or the government will treat them in the language they understand

The retired DIG who is also supervising the state Ministry for Security and Home Affairs called on residents of the State to support the state government in the fight against bandits and other criminal elements.