At Least 15 Dead In India Sanitiser Factory Fire

At least 15 people have died after a blaze swept through a sanitiser factory in the western Indian city of Pune on Monday, police said.

“We have recovered 15 bodies so far,” an officer in Pune’s rural police control room, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told AFP.

“The fire broke out around 4:15 pm at a sanitiser factory, we still don’t know what sparked the fire.”

The officer could not say if there were any injured or missing.

The plant was located on the outskirts of Pune in a village, the Times of India reported.

Those killed were trapped in the factory when the fire broke out after an explosion inside a machine, the newspaper added, citing local revenue officials.

Video footage aired by local media showed huge plumes of smoke billowing from the top of a building.

India is frequently rocked by industrial disasters that experts blame on poor planning and lax enforcement of safety rules.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his condolences, and tweeted that financial compensation would be provided to the families of the victims as well as those injured.

AFP