S/West Govs Condemn Igangan Attack, Direct Amotekun To Intervene

The governors of the six South-West states of Nigeria have condemned the killings in Igangan, a community in Ibarapa, Oyo State.

The governors have also directed the Commanders of the South West Security Network, Amotekun, to convoke a joint security meeting of all Commanders in the South-West with a view to commencing joint operations in the region.

This was disclosed in a statement signed on Sunday by Chairman South West Governors’ Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The Ondo State governor also described the attack as premediated and cowardly.

“We have just received with rude shock premeditated attack on our people at Igangan, Ibarapa, Oyo State, in the early hours of today. This cowardly onslaught on a peaceful community has occasioned loss of lives and property on a large scale. It is horrendous, callous, and highly provocative. All well-meaning Nigerians must condemn, in the strongest term possible, this latest assault on decency and communal harmony.

“While we will encourage the security agencies to get to the root of this latest act of provocation, we have directed the Commanders of the South West Security Network, Amotekun, to convoke a joint security meeting of all Commanders in the South West with a view to commencing joint operations in the region immediately,” Akeredolu said.

He lamented that certain elements are bent on causing friction among the peoples of this country with the sole aim of achieving a pernicious end.

“They will stop at nothing until their set goal is realized. It is, therefore, incumbent on all lovers of peace and freedom to rise against this current regression into savagery.”

He then pledged that the southwest Governors have resolved to defend people and their property without compromise.

“We on our part are resolved to defend our people, their property, and all legitimate means of livelihood against both internal and external aggression.

“On this, there will be no compromise. We call on our people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movement in their communities. In addition, they must be united in the task of defending our lives and properties.”

Igangan has been under the spotlight for more than five years with clashes erupting intermittently between farmers and herders.

At least 11 people were killed after gunmen attacked the community on Saturday.

Some of the assailants were killed with houses and vehicles burnt during the attack.

The police command spokesman, Wale Osifeso, said the assailants attacked the area with guns and other dangerous weapons but a combined team of the police, hunters, and vigilantes were able to beat back the criminal elements.