Advertisement

Fire Guts Section Of Federal Secretariat In Asaba

Channels Television  
Updated June 8, 2021

Delta State is an oil and agricultural producing state in Nigeria.

 

Fire has engulfed a section of the Federal Secretariat complex along Okpanam road in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The raging inferno was said to have started through the surge of an air conditioner installed in the administrative office of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), destroying valuable properties.

The state fire service led by the Assistant Controller General of Zone K, Udom Daniel was, however, immediately deployed to the complex to put out the inferno.

According to the fire service, the offices were under lock and key, causing a major setback as the firemen struggled to put out the fire from the outside.

ACG Daniel, however, advised the secretariat management to always ensure some offices are open in case of such emergencies.

Officers of the state police command were also on ground to ascertain the level of damage caused by the inferno.



More on Local

‘I Alone Cannot Restore Security In Imo’ – Uzodinma

Niger Flags Off Fertilizer Sales At N8,000 Per NPK Bag

FG Targets Over 9.1 Million Pupils For School Feeding

Police Operatives Rescue Five Kidnap Victims In Kaduna

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV