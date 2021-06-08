Fire Guts Section Of Federal Secretariat In Asaba

Fire has engulfed a section of the Federal Secretariat complex along Okpanam road in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The raging inferno was said to have started through the surge of an air conditioner installed in the administrative office of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), destroying valuable properties.

The state fire service led by the Assistant Controller General of Zone K, Udom Daniel was, however, immediately deployed to the complex to put out the inferno.

According to the fire service, the offices were under lock and key, causing a major setback as the firemen struggled to put out the fire from the outside.

ACG Daniel, however, advised the secretariat management to always ensure some offices are open in case of such emergencies.

Officers of the state police command were also on ground to ascertain the level of damage caused by the inferno.