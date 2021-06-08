Police Operatives Rescue Five Kidnap Victims In Kaduna

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have rescued five people who were kidnapped by bandits in Jemaa and Igabi local government areas of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Jalige who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the bandits intercepted a vehicle along Jagindi Godo-Godo road in Jemaa local government on Monday, and abducted the occupants.

On receiving the information, Jalige said the Divisional Police Officer in Kafanchan led a team of policemen to the scene, gave the bandits a hot chase and successfully rescued the three victims unhurt.

In a related development, the operatives of the command on the same date, rescued a woman and her daughter from bandits in Rigasa area of Igabi local government area of the state.

According to police reports, some armed bandits also invaded the residence of one Abdulganiyu Husseini of Mahuta Community, kidnapped him, his wife and daughter and were said to be heading to the forest.

On getting the hint of the incident, operatives were immediately mobilized to the area and engaged the bandits in a fierce exchange of fire of which the superior and tactical fire power of the police forced the bandits to abandon the wife and her daughter while the husband was whisked away.

The police, however, said efforts are being intensified to rescue the victim and arrest the culprits.