Cristiano Ronaldo Scores As Portugal Breeze Past Israel

Updated June 9, 2021
Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo kicks the ball during the international friendly football match between Portugal and Israel at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon in preparation for the UEFA EURO 2020 football competition, on June 9, 2021. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

 

 

Cristiano Ronaldo was on the score-sheet as European champions Portugal beat Israel 4-0 on Wednesday in their final warm-up for the defence of their title.

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes bagged twice as Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo added for a comfortable win in Lisbon.

Ronaldo’s 44th minute strike was his 104th international goal in 175 matches, and leaves him five short of the record held by Iran’s Ali Daei.

Portugal are in the tricky looking Group F at the Euros with Hungary their first opponent on June 15 before they take on Germany four days later and then the reigning World Cup holders France June 23.



