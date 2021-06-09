Advertisement

Ivory Coast’s Gbagbo Sets Homecoming For June 17

Channels Television  
Updated June 9, 2021
Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo gestures as he enters the courtroom of the International Criminal Court in The Hague on January 15, 2019, where judges were expected to issue rulings on requests by Gbagbo and ex-government minister Charles Ble Goude to have their prosecutions thrown out for lack of evidence.  Peter Dejong / ANP / AFP

 

Former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo will arrive home on the afternoon June 17 after being cleared of crimes against humanity for violence following the country’s 2010 election, his spokesman said Wednesday.

Gbagbo “will arrive on a Brussels Airlines flight in Abidjan on June 17,” spokesman Justin Katinan Kone told reporters.

His scheduled arrival time is 2 pm (1400 GMT), he said.

“He is coming for peace and he wants everything to happen peacefully” on his return, he added.

The former president was arrested in April 2011 over violence triggered by his refusal to acknowledge defeat in the previous year’s election, in which 3,000 people were killed.

He was finally acquitted of crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court in The Hague in March after a lengthy trial.

READ ALSO: Dozens Of Children Seized By Armed Groups In Mozambique

A picture taken on August 5, 2019 shows Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara applauding during a ceremony at the presidential palace in Abidjan. ISSOUF SANOGO / AFP
A picture taken on August 5, 2019, shows Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara applauding during a ceremony at the presidential palace in Abidjan. ISSOUF SANOGO / AFP

 

Spokesman Katinan said Gbagbo would bring “a very important message of reconciliation that the people are expecting, whose aim is to reforge as far as possible the broken bonds”.

Incumbent President Alassane Ouattara, who defeated Gbagbo in 2010 and has been reelected twice, decided after his predecessor’s acquittal to grant him the status of a former head of state.

While Gbagbo’s camp hopes for a “mass welcome” with thousands of supporters, it has spent weeks negotiating details with a government keen to avoid unrest.

AFP



More on Africa

Widow Of Top DR Congo General Detained Again After Murder Acquittal

Ivory Coast Prays For Rain To Ease Energy Crunch

US Restricts Visas Over Cameroon Conflict

Mali Strongman Stands By February Elections, Names Civilian PM

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV