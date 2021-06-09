NECO Says 2021 SSCE Internal Registration Will Not Be Extended

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has said that it will not extend the registration period for the 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school-based candidates.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Head Information and Public Relations Division of the Council, Azeez Sani.

According to him, “the Registration exercise which started on March 31st, will close on Friday, June 25th, 2021 and will not be subjected to extension, while the examination will commence unfailingly on Monday, July 5th, 2021”.

Sani also stated that this will enable efficient and effective planning for the examination logistics required for the smooth conduct of the 2021 SSCE.

Sani, however, advised the state Ministries of Education, Commandants, Principals, Proprietors and other relevant stakeholders to take note of the closing date and ensure timely completion of their candidates’ registration.

On its part, the council has assured stakeholders of its resolve to have a seamless conduct of the 2021 SSCE.