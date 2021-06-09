Advertisement

Super League: ‘Big Six’ To Pay £22M Settlement To Premier League

Updated June 9, 2021
This combination of file pictures made on April 19, 2021, shows the logos of European football clubs for the failed breakaway Super League announced by twelve of European football’s most powerful clubs. Paul ELLIS, Pierre-Philippe MARCOU, Odd ANDERSEN, Marco BERTORELLO, Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS, Paco SERINELLI, Isabel INFANTES, Isabella BONOTTO, Tim KEETON, Jose Manuel RIBEIRO / AFP

 

The six rebel English clubs that signed up to the European Super League have reached a financial settlement with the Premier League worth a combined £22 million ($31 million), the league said on Wednesday.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham announced themselves as founder members of the competition in April, but the project quickly collapsed after widespread opposition.

“The six clubs involved in proposals to form a European Super League have today acknowledged once again that their actions were a mistake, and have reconfirmed their commitment to the Premier League and the future of the English game,” the Premier League said in a statement.

“They have wholeheartedly apologised to their fans, fellow clubs, the Premier League and the FA (Football Association).

“As a gesture of goodwill, the clubs have collectively agreed to make a contribution of £22 million, which will go towards the good of the game, including new investment in support for fans, grassroots football and community programmes.”

The clubs have also agreed to support rule changes so that any similar actions in the future would lead to a 30-point deduction.

Each of the six clubs, in that event, would also be subject to an additional £25 million fine.

“The Premier League and The FA have worked closely together throughout this process and this agreement brings both investigations into the matter to a conclusion,” the Premier League statement added.

The six Premier League teams were among nine clubs to enter into a settlement agreement with UEFA last month.

The nine, also including Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and AC Milan, agreed to forego five percent of their revenue from UEFA competitions for one season and pay a combined 15-million-euro ($18 million) donation to support grassroots’ and youth football in Europe.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus have so far refused to back away from the project and could be hit by tougher UEFA sanctions.

European football’s governing body has opened formal disciplinary proceedings against the Spanish and Italian giants.

AFP



