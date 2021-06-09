Advertisement

‘The United States Is Back!’ Says Biden On First Day Of Europe Tour

Channels Television  
Updated June 9, 2021
US President Joe Biden addresses US Air Force personnel and their families stationed at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, Suffolk, England on June 9, 2021, ahead of the three-day G7 Summit.  (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

 

 

Joe Biden on Wednesday declared triumphantly that “The United States is back!”, as he kicked off his first overseas tour as president, hoping to leave behind the rancour and isolation of the Trump era.

Biden ran through a packed itinerary that takes in a G7 leaders’ meeting and a NATO summit before ending with a face-to-face with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

With Putin, he told US service personnel at Royal Air Force base Mildenhall in eastern England, he will “let him know what I want him to know”.



