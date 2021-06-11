Eight Students, Two Lecturers Kidnapped As Gunmen Attack Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic

Eight students and two lecturers have been kidnapped after gunmen invaded Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic in the Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The bandits attacked the school located along the Kaduna- Zaria road last night, shooting at students and leaving several others injured.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan confirmed this incident to Channels Television early on Friday.

Aruwan disclosed that one student who was shot died on the spot.

The latest incident comes barely three months after bandits attacked the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization Afaka in Igabi local government area of Kaduna state and Greenfield University in Chikun local government areas, where they kidnapped over fifty students and killed five others.