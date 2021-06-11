Tension Surrounding June 12 Forced Us To Cancel Protest – Nigerian Students

The National Association of Nigerian Students on Friday said it has suspended its planned June 12 protest, citing concerns of the safety of the protesters and the fear of a possible hijack by politicians.

The President of the association, Mr Sunday Asefon, said while every Nigerian has the right to protest, security agencies have shared credible intelligence report, that the protest would be hijacked.

He stated categorically that the planned protest was borne out of the concerns for the safety of the students and not on secession or against the present administration as rumoured.

“In the last few days, I have met with the Inspector General of Police, other security agencies, student leaders across the country,” Mr Asefon said.

“While everyone agreed that the content of the planned protest is genuine, and we reserve the right to protest, the tension surrounding the date has come under a special security.

“Our planned protest was never part of the Buhari-Must-Go campaign or secession campaign. Our planned protest was borne out of our genuine concern for the safety of our students around our campuses.

“However, some politicians with different agenda, opinions have concluded plans to hijack our protests.

“The suspension of the protest is necessary to avoid a clash of interest, and clash with security agencies that are on red alert to protect the nation and infrastructure from the security breach on the proposed date.”