You Will Forfeit Your Salaries Until Your Strike Is Called Off, Wike Tells PASAN

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says striking parliamentary workers under the aegis of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) will henceforth forfeit their salaries until they call off their ongoing strike in the State.

This is according to a statement by the governor’s special media aide, Kelvin Ebiri.

In his communique, the governor maintained that his administration has fully implemented full financial autonomy for the legislature and as such, there is no justification for the closure of the State House of Assembly.

Governor Wike who reiterated that his administration is not owing parliamentary workers described the current strike as a disservice to the Government and people of Rivers State.

He explained that the enforcement of a no-work, the no-pay policy has come into force in Rivers State and parliamentary workers can no longer sit at home and expect salary anymore.