Democracy Day: Police Shoot Teargas At Protesters In Abuja, Lagos

The police on Saturday shot teargas to disperse protesters in the Gudu area of Abuja and Ojota area of Lagos as the country marked Democracy Day on June 12.

The protesters had earlier blocked the Gudu Junction to protest the state of the nation.

Similar protests were held across the country on Saturday.

The Unity Fountain in Abuja, which is a popular venue for protests in the nation’s capital, had been shy of protesters as of 8:15am.

However, at the Millennium Park just opposite the fountain, a few individuals wearing branded T-shirts with the inscription ‘I Stand With Buhari’ had pooled together.

They were reportedly to later embark on a road walk to mark Democracy Day.

‘Resign from office’

According to our correspondent, the protesters in Gudu had turned out in their numbers carrying placards and banners with various inscriptions.

Among their demands was the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

They are asking that President Muhammadu Buhari resign from office.

According to them the president has failed in addressing the challenges in the country, including that of insecurity.

Among those leading the protest were social activists Omoyele Sowore and Deji Adeyanju.

However, as the protesters continued their protest, heavily armed policemen stormed the scene and began shooting tear gas into the air, dispersing the protest.

Lull in Yobe

Meanwhile, protesters failed to converge at the August 27 stadium in Damaturu, Yobe on Saturday.

The protesters had been expected to converge at the stadium before taking to the streets as part of a nationwide protest tagged ‘Buhari must go’.

However, as of 9am on Saturday, our correspondent observed that no single protester had arrived at the venue.

But there were security personnel stationed at the venue.

When contacted via telephone, the Network of Civil Society Organizations and Nigeria Labour Congress confirmed to Channels Television that they are not participating because they do not know the organizers of the protest.

Meanwhile, businesses opened for their normal activities and calm was observed in the city.

Protest holds in Oyo, Ondo

The Democracy Day protests held at Mokola, Ibadan amid heavy police presence.

As of 10am, the protest was peaceful as protesters continued to trickle into the venue.

Young people also gathered at the NEPA roundabout in Akure, Ondo State.

Channels Television reporters also observed protests in Osun state.