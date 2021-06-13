Bandits Kidnap Family Of Eight, Four Others In Zaria

Kidnappers have abducted a family of eight and four others in the Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The latest attack comes barely 48 hours after bandits attacked Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic also in Zaria, kidnapping eight students and two lecturers, as well as shooting another student to death.

Eyewitnesses said the bandits who were in large numbers, invaded the Kofar Gayan area of Zaria city in the early hours of today when the residents were still sleeping and attacked some houses, where they abducted eight family members.

The bandits also attacked other houses within the area and kidnapped four other residents.

The Kaduna State police command through its spokesman, Mohammed Jalige confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

He disclosed that four other kidnap victims were rescued by police operatives who arrived in the area during the raid and engaged the bandits in a gun battle.

The police spokesman also said security operatives have begun an aggressive patrol in the general area and along the Kaduna-Zaria highway with a view to arresting the bandits and rescuing those kidnapped.