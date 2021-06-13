Woman Arrested For Selling Daughters In Ogun

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a woman, Blessing Ebuneku Agoro (35) for allegedly selling her two biological daughters who are aged four and two.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at the Redeemed Camp divisional headquarters by her husband, Oluwaseyi Agoro.

She was said to have sold the two children to a couple in Port Harcourt at the rate of ₦300,000.

The husband of the suspect reported that he traveled for some time, and when he returned on June 8, he couldn’t find his two daughters.

He stated further that all efforts to make his wife tell him the whereabouts of the children proved abortive, hence his report.

The command’s PPRO said upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Redeemed Camp division Chief Superintendent of Police, Alabi Akinjide detailed his detectives to apprehend the suspect, who had already been with the camp’s Code Of Conduct Department.

“On interrogation, the suspect explained to the police that, her husband left home for the past two years, and while he was away, she found it difficult to cater for the two children and two other children she had with another man.

“She stated further that while she was contemplating on what to do, one Kolawole Imoleayo introduced her to a couple in Port Harcourt who are in dire need of children, and she sold the two daughters to the couple at the rate of ₦300,000.

“Her confession led to the arrest of the said intermediary, Kolawole Imoleayo. They are now both assisting the police in their investigation” the PPRO said.

The Commissioner of Police in the state CP Edward Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

He has equally directed that the children must be rescued and brought back to their parents as soon as possible.