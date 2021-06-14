Bauchi Governor Appoints Ex-Commissioner As Chief Of Staff

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has approved the appointment of Dr Aminu Gamawa as the new Chief of Staff.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, announced this in a statement on Monday.

Gidado stated that the appointment of Gamawa, who was appointed as the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning in 2019, was with immediate effect.

He noted that Gamawa hails from Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State, and he is a legal practitioner, teacher, policy expert, and public servant.

The new Chief of Staff has worked across a wide range of organisations, government agencies, educational institutions, and non– profitable entities.

He also served as the State Focal Person for World Bank Projects, Chairman of Bauchi State COVID-19 Economic Recovery Committee 2020, Vice Chairman of Bauchi State World Bank States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS), Regional Representative of Technical Working Group on Subnational Ease of Doing Business, among others.