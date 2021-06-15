Buhari To Visit Borno, Inaugurate 4,000 Houses Built For IDPs On Thursday – Zulum

President Muhammadu Buhari will arrive in Maiduguri on Thursday on a one-day working visit to Borno State, Governor Babagana Zulum has said.

Governor Zulum who disclosed this on Tuesday evening at the Government House in the state capital noted that the President would be appraising the security situation in the northeast.

During his visit, he said the President would inaugurate 4,000 houses which were part of the Federal Government’s housing project, as well as some local projects executed by the state government.

“The President would commission the first phase of the 10,000 houses which he graciously approved and funded for the resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugees.”

According to the Governor, the housing project in Borno is the largest Federal Government housing intervention sited in one state.

He, therefore, urged the resident to come out and accord the President a rousing welcome and reminds the people of Maiduguri of the President’s recent approval for the establishment of a power plant by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in Borno, to address electricity problems.

Governor Zulum highlighted the other projects approved which he attributed to the President’s compassion and concern for the humanitarian situation in the state.

“Most respectfully, I urge all of us to demonstrate Borno’s creed of hospitality which we are known for, with the culture of dignity, the culture of respect, and the culture of honouring our guest.

“Let us once again show the Borno in all of us as we host our guest,” he pleaded.

President Buhari’s last visit to Maiduguri was in February 2020 where a viral video showed youths in front of the Ramat Polytechnic booing at his convoy as he made his way into the town from the airport.

His visit was to sympathise with the people of the state over the attack on stranded travellers in Auno that left many dead.