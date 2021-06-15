Gunmen Kill Sports Council Official In Plateau

Gunmen have killed a member of the management staff of the Plateau State Sports Council, Isa Garba.

The victim, an assistant stadium manager, was attacked by the assailants in front of Rwang Pam Township Stadium where the sports council’s office is domiciled in Jos, the state capital.

Eyewitnesses told Channels Television on Tuesday that the gunmen, numbering about four, came in two tricycles to the area.

They were said to have identified Garba who was waiting outside his office and shot him at close range, ripping his body apart.

The gunmen, thereafter, took off in the same way they came with the tricycles without any resistance as staff of the sports council and passers-by scampered to safety.

The Director of Sports at the council, Simon Maven, said the incident has been reported to the relevant bodies, but police authorities in the state have yet to confirm the incident.

The killing occurred barely two days after gunmen suspected to be herdsmen stormed Kuru community at about 9pm on Sunday and began to fire sporadic gunshots.

This led to the death of 12 people while five others were left injured in the community in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

During a visit to the scene of the attack, witnesses told Channels Television on Monday that following the arrival of the assailants, they went to some houses where they shot at the occupants, killing some of them in the process.

The injured victims were said to have been taken to a primary healthcare facility within the community for medical attention.

Although police authorities in Plateau confirmed the incident, they stated that 10 people were killed by the gunmen.