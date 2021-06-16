Election Violence: FG Approves Automatic Employment For Families Of 10 Slain Corps Members

The Federal Government has approved automatic employment in the Federal Civil Service of one graduate each from the families of the 10 corps members killed in the post-election violence, in Bauchi State, in 2011.

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare disclosed this on Tuesday during the inauguration of the National Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

He added that President Buhari also approved scholarships to the four children of Mr Adowei Elliot, a Delta State indigene killed during the post-election violence.

“It has become an integral part of our national development and unity architecture. Nigerian youth continue to benefit from this scheme.

“As a sign of the Federal Government’s unflinching commitment to the NYSC, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the automatic employment of 10 direct siblings of the diseased NYSC members, who lost their lives during the 2011 post-election violence in Bauchi State.

“Mr. President also approved appropriate scholarships to the four children of Mr Adowei Elliot,” the Sports Minister said.

The 10 corps members were reported killed in Bauchi State following the 2011 election won by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The Minister called on the board members to come up with initiatives that will make the NYSC more impactful and increasingly endearing to all Nigerians.

He added that the inauguration of the Board is taking place at a time when all hands must be on deck to further strengthen the NYSC Scheme and charged both the returning and new members to continue to get acquainted with the provisions of the NYSC Act.

He assured that President Buhari and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development are committed to the continued success of the Scheme.

See the full statement below…

ADDRESS BY THE HONOURABLE MINISTER OF YOUTH AND SPORTS DEVELOPMENT, MR SUNDAY DARE, AT THE INAUGURATION OF THE NYSC NATIONAL GOVERNING BOARD ON TUESDAY, 15TH JUNE, 2021

PROTOCOL

It is my pleasure to address you on this occasion of the formal inauguration of the new National Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps. Let me begin by congratulating the Chairman and Board Members on this unique opportunity to make further contributions to the progress and development of our dear country. I am also delighted at the re-appointment of the Chairman of the immediate past Board, Ambassador Fatima Balla Abubakar, along with most of its members into the new Board in the same capacities. Indeed, this is an eloquent testimony to the confidence of His Excellency, Mr. President in your performance.

2. Distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, I wish to reaffirm the full commitment of the Federal Government to the success of NYSC’s mandate. There is no gainsaying the fact that the Scheme has made enormous contributions to the promotion of national unity and integration as well as the acceleration of development in various spheres, including education, health, infrastructural development, sports and social services, amongst others. NYSC, therefore, remains a great source of pride to the Government and the entire people of our dear country. Without doubt, all well-meaning Nigerians strongly recognize the continued relevance of the Scheme, especially at this critical period of our national life.

3. The inauguration of this Board is taking place at a time when all hands must be on deck to further strengthen the Scheme. This underscores the enormity of the task before you. It is pleasing to note that the Chairman and members, who were in the immediate past Board, are adequately informed about the objectives, programmes, achievements and challenges of the Scheme. It is my ardent hope that you will work collectively to build on the successes made by the former Board. In particular, I charge both the returning and new members to continue to get acquainted with the provisions of the NYSC Act, especially as they relate to the roles and responsibilities of major stakeholders, including the Board.

4. Distinguished Chairman and Board Members, I wish to use this unique occasion to once again affirm the satisfaction of the Federal Government with the achievements of the present Management of NYSC, which has enhanced the visibility of the Scheme. Accordingly, I commend the Director-General, the Management team, Staff and Corps members, whose collective efforts resulted in the successes recorded. I expect that members of the Board will deploy the political influence at their disposal to strengthen all levels of engagements aimed at sustaining the legacies of the scheme through continuous engagement with policy makers at various levels.

5. I also commend the excellent synergy between the immediate past Board and the Management, which contributed to the remarkable achievements recently made by the Scheme. I wish to stress the need for the new Board to sustain the harmonious working relationship in line with the expectation of Mr. President. For emphasis, all your actions must be guided by extant regulations. At all times, your major pre-occupation should be the success of NYSC and, by extension, the success of this Administration.

6. I am confident that you will work together to come up with initiatives that will make the Scheme even more impactful and increasingly endearing to all Nigerians. However, it is important to highlight the following guidelines as they affect roles, responsibilities and privileges of Members of the Governing Board as follows:

i. The Board shall set up operational and administrative policies in accordance with Government policy directives and supervise the implementation of such policies;

ii. The Board shall not be involved directly in the day-to-day management of the Scheme;

iii. The Board must only operate on part-time basis in accordance with extant rules that forbids allocation of official quarters to Members on a permanent basis and use of official vehicles by Members on a permanent basis;

iv. Estacode allowances are only for overseas travels approved by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Supervising Ministry;

v. No Member of the Board shall be allowed to retain official vehicle for use on a permanent basis;

vi. On the other hand, the core functions of the Chief Executive Officer include the day-to-day administration of the NYSC.

Furthermore, the Board shall perform the following oversight responsibilities:

i. Ensure that long-term interest of the Federal Government of Nigeria is served;

ii. Work with the Management to determine the Scheme’s mission and long term strategy;

iii. Promote sustainable and cost-efficient activities of the NYSC;

iv. Establish and promote the objectives and integrity of the Scheme;

v. Monitor the performance of the Management in achieving set objectives of the Scheme; and

vi. Request appropriate reports from Management.

7. I consider it appropriate to use this forum to once again endorse the proposal made by stakeholders for the establishment of the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund. I am confident that such an initiative will go a long way in strengthening the Scheme and deepen its impact. Among other benefits, the Fund will make the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme more functional. It will, especially, serve as a sustainable source of providing start-up capital for the trained Corps members to actualize their business plans and in turn employ more Nigerians. Therefore, I appeal to all and sundry to support the actualization of the proposal. The NYSC Scheme will be sustained. It has become an integral part of our national development and unity architecture. Nigerian youth continue to benefit from this scheme. As a sign of the Federal Government’s unflinching commitment to the NYSC, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the automatic employment of 10 direct siblings of the diseased NYSC members, who lost their lives during the 2011 post-election violence in Bauchi State.

Mr. President also approved appropriate scholarships to the four children of Mr. Adowei Elliot.

8. In conclusion, I wish to reaffirm the unflinching support of His Excellency, Mr. President, and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development for both the National Governing Board and Management of the NYSC towards the continued success of the Scheme.

9. I now have the pleasure to formally inaugurate the NYSC National Governing Board. Once again, I congratulate you and, as you set out to discharge this important national assignment, I pray the Almighty God to guide you at all times.

10. Thank you and God bless