Advertisement
Nasarawa Workers’ Strike: Governor Sule Invokes ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule
The Nasarawa State government said it will invoke the ‘no work, no pay’ rule for civil servants who are on strike in the state.
This formed part of the resolutions taken on Tuesday at an expanded emergency security meeting chaired by the state governor, Abdullahi Sule, at the Government House in Lafia, the state capital.
A statement by the Secretary to the Government (SSG), Mohammed Aliyu, explained that the meeting was convened to find ways to amicably resolve the concerns raised by the striking workers.
He stated that while the government recognised the right of workers in the state to embark on strike, it was important for the organised labour to carry out its activities within the confines of the law.
Aliyu said the state government was shocked by the action of the organised labour, especially the indefinite strike, as well as the picketing of offices, thereby depriving workers of gaining access to their offices.
He added that the government has directed permanent secretaries at the various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to open attendance registers with a view to actualising the no-work-no-pay rule.
According to the SSG, the government remains open to dialogue with the organised labour in the state.
He, however, noted that the government has directed security agencies to deploy their personnel to all MDAs with a view to restoring law and order.
Aliyu said the state government would seek legal interpretation of the action of the organised labour in court and called on the people to remain law-abiding.
He commended members of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) for their refusal to join the ongoing strike.
Read the statement issued by the SSG below:
Sequel to the indefinite industrial action declared by the Organised Labour in Nasarawa State, His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, Governor of Nasarawa State convened an emergency expanded Security Meeting with critical stakeholders with a view to finding an amicable resolution to their plight.
As a responsive government, the meeting deliberated on the earlier agreements and interventions on the grievances tabled by the Organised Labour since the assumption of office of the present Administration in 2019.
The government in order to address issues raised, set up various Committees to look into the implementation of promotions, minimum wage, percentage payment of salaries and pension as well as arrears of salaries inherited from the previous Administration.
Despite the lean resources accruing to the State and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic that affected the national and global economy, the government fulfilled its obligations by consistent payment of 100% salaries and pension to the State Civil Servants, payments of two (2) trenches of the 2016 arrears and full implementation of new minimum wage among others.
Consequent upon the above endeavour, the government is dismayed by the action of the Organised Labour to embark on the indefinite strike action, especially the picketing of offices thereby depriving workers of gaining access to their offices. This is in spite of concerted efforts by the government to remedy the situation through amicable resolutions.
Accordingly, the government resolved as follows:
o While the government is not opposed to the strike action embarked by the Organized Labour, it, however, enjoined them to operate within the confine of the Law;
o Government appreciate the patriotism of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) for refusing to participate in the strike action;
o Government observed with concerned the arbitrary action of the Organised Labour by denying workers who are unwilling to join the strike access to their offices;
o Government expresses its desire for continuous engagement and dialogue with the Organised Labour. In this regard, an 11-Man High Powered Committee has been constituted;
o Government has directed the Security Agencies to deploy personnel to Man all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in order to maintain Law and Order in the State;
o Government has also taken a position to seek legal interpretation of the action of the Organised Labour through the Industrial Court;
o Government directed Permanent Secretaries to open attendance registers in all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the State; and
o Government has also resolved to invoke the principles of “No-Work-No-Pay”.
On this note, the government is therefore calling on the people of Nasarawa State to continue to remain law-abiding and be supportive of the policies and programmes of the present Administration.
BARR. MUHAMMAD UBANDOMA ALIYU
Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State
15th June 2021.