Nasarawa Workers’ Strike: Governor Sule Invokes ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule

The Nasarawa State government said it will invoke the ‘no work, no pay’ rule for civil servants who are on strike in the state.

This formed part of the resolutions taken on Tuesday at an expanded emergency security meeting chaired by the state governor, Abdullahi Sule, at the Government House in Lafia, the state capital.

A statement by the Secretary to the Government (SSG), Mohammed Aliyu, explained that the meeting was convened to find ways to amicably resolve the concerns raised by the striking workers.

He stated that while the government recognised the right of workers in the state to embark on strike, it was important for the organised labour to carry out its activities within the confines of the law.

Aliyu said the state government was shocked by the action of the organised labour, especially the indefinite strike, as well as the picketing of offices, thereby depriving workers of gaining access to their offices.

He added that the government has directed permanent secretaries at the various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to open attendance registers with a view to actualising the no-work-no-pay rule.

According to the SSG, the government remains open to dialogue with the organised labour in the state.

He, however, noted that the government has directed security agencies to deploy their personnel to all MDAs with a view to restoring law and order.

Aliyu said the state government would seek legal interpretation of the action of the organised labour in court and called on the people to remain law-abiding.

He commended members of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) for their refusal to join the ongoing strike.

Read the statement issued by the SSG below: