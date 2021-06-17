Diezani: Bawa Clarifies Comment On Minister Who ‘Laundered $37m’ Through Real Estate

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa has clarified his comment concerning a Minister who he said laundered $37 million through real estate.

Bawa, during an interview on Channels Television Breakfast Programme, Sunrise Daily on Tuesday explained how the commission investigated a female Minister, who he said, connived with the managing director of a bank to purchase a property worth $37 million.

The name of the Minister was, however, not disclosed during the interview.

The EFCC Boss, however, during the presidential media briefing on Thursday, said he was making reference to an old case involving the former Minister of Petroleum, Alison-Madueke and that she will be prosecuted once she is in the country.

The EFCC Chairman further disclosed that in his first one hundred days in office, the agency is working on a number of proactive strategies including a special control unit against money laundering, established particularly to address non-designated financial institutions, i.e the car dealers, real estate, jewelry dealers, among other.

The anti-graft agency had filed charges of money laundering against Alison-Madueke who left the country for the UK shortly before the inception of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Former EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu had given an assurance Alison-Madueke will be repatriated to face financial crime charges levelled against her.

He revealed that the country where she is currently being held has not been able to establish any offence she has committed.

The commission had also disclosed that it had secured the final forfeiture of over $80 million worth of properties owned by the former minister.