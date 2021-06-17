I Remain Indebted To Nigerians For Their Love To Me – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said he owes Nigerians for the love they’ve extended to him.

The President made the remark during his visit to Maiduguri, Borno state.

According to a statement signed by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the President said all efforts will be made to improve the livelihood of Nigerians, starting with providing adequate security, reiterating that he owes Nigerians a debt of gratitude for the opportunity to serve.

Speaking at the palace of the Shehu of Borno, President Buhari noted that he started his administrative career as a military officer in Borno State as a governor for seven months, under Gen. Murtala Ramat Mohammed, before he was appointed Minister of Petroleum by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who was then a military Head of State.

“My commitment to serve Nigerians is a payback for the love shown to me. I started my political adventure in Maiduguri and I always look forward to coming here,” he added.

President Buhari commended the Governor of Borno State for his forthrightness, resilience and drive in bringing development to the state, despite security challenges.

He noted that very few leaders will take the risks Governor Zulum had taken over the years to protect his people and promote peace and development, especially in putting his life on the line by spending nights with vulnerable people.

The Governor thanked the President for visiting Borno State to appraise the security situation, and commission some of the completed projects in the last few years.

In his remarks, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Garbai El-Kanemi, thanked the President for consistent response to the plight of the people in the State, pointing out that the security situation had improved significantly.

He said resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) will improve their economy as many will return to the farms to further boost food security, while others will continue with their trade.