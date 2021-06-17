Advertisement

Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of Wimbledon And Olympics

Updated June 17, 2021
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 12, 2019 Spain’s Rafael Nadal closes reacts on day 11 of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon. – Rafael Nadal said on June 17, 2021 he was withdrawing from Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics “after listening to my body”. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

 

 

 

Rafael Nadal said Thursday he was withdrawing from Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics in a bid “to prolong my career”.

The 35-year-old, who won the second of his two titles at the All England Club in 2010 and landed the Olympic singles title in 2008, revealed his decision on his Twitter feed.

“I have decided not to participate at this year’s Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” he tweeted. “It’s never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss(ing) it with my team I understand that it is the right decision.”

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was last week beaten in the semi-finals of the French Open by Novak Djokovic.

“The goal is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy, that is to compete at the highest level and keep fighting for those professional and personal goals at the maximum level of competition,” added Nadal.



