Sanwo-Olu’s Wife, Women Pray Against Insecurity In Nigeria

The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, on Friday led women in the state to pray against insecurity in Nigeria.

In her address at a special prayer service held at the Lagos House, she stated the present situation required all hands to be on deck to seek God’s face to return peace and tranquillity to the nooks and crannies of the country.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat, explained that the prayer session became imperative in view of the challenges confronting the nation.

“As mothers in the land, we have come together under the auspices of the Nigerian Governors’ Wives Forum (NGWF) to seek the face of God and pray for the peace and security in Nigeria,” she said.

The governor’s wife added, “Any situation in God’s control can never get out of control. This prayer session is part of the seven-day National Prayer Programme declared by governors’ wives across the country.”

Describing prayer as the master key and potent solution to all mysteries and challenges of life, she stressed that the country was going through difficult times judging by the increase in cases of kidnapping, banditry, domestic and sexual violence, among other social ills.

“In the absence of peace, there can be no development. We are truly and genuinely interested in the progress of this country.

“When women pray, speedy answers are granted from above, and this is why I am confident that as we lift our voices to God today, He will hear us and deal decisively with those troubling the peace of this country,” the first lady told the gathering.

She, however, reiterated the need for residents, especially women to be security conscious and be mindful of movements around them.

Sanwo-Olu asked them to swiftly alert their neighbours and promptly report strange or suspicious movements to the security agencies.

Prayers were offered by religious leaders in the state at the event attended by members of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), among other women groups.