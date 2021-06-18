UPDATED: Student Killed As Troops Trail Kidnappers, Rescue Teachers And Students

One of the Abducted students of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State has died. However, five others have been rescued by the joint taskforce component of the operation Hadari Daji.

The deputy force commander of the joint taskforce in the Northwest zone, Air Commodore Abubakar Abdulkadir in a communique on Friday said the troops came in contact with the bandits in the early hours of the day and engaged them in a gun duel which forced them to abandon five students, and a teacher.

“In the early hours of this morning, we have come across the kidnappers. They came to our blocking point, and we engaged them,” Abdulkadir said.

He added, “At that point, they abandoned five of the students and one of the teachers. Unfortunately, I think we have lost one of the students.”

READ ALSO: How Bandits Fulfilled Their Promise To Attack Kebbi School – Lawmaker

Yet to be confirmed number of students and some teachers were abducted by the bandits who raided the college in their numbers in the early hours of Thursday.

Speaking further on the operation, Air Commodore Abdulkadir disclosed that the 11 trucks of rustled cows were also intercepted in Zamfara State.

He said troops got credible intelligence about the rustled animals were instructed to lay an ambush which led to the recovery of the cattle.

Abdulkadir said the animals were sold to some persons at Yartasha Market in Magami District while the troops have been trailing the rustled animals for about five days before they were recovered on Thursday night.

According to him, investigations are ongoing to apprehend other buyers and sellers of the rustled animals.