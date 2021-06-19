Buhari Arrives In Ghana For ECOWAS Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in Accra, Ghana participating in the 59th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

The Summit is chaired by Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina is also at the Summit.

The Presidency earlier in a statement on Friday announced that President Buhari will be joining other Heads of State of Government of ECOWAS for the mid-year statutory meeting of the regional bloc, with the exception of Mali, which was recently suspended from the group.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan of Nigeria, ECOWAS Special Envoy, and Mediator to Mali is also at the event and expected to present a report on his latest working visit to the West African country to the summit of the Heads of State.

See more photos from the Summit below…