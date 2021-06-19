Kaduna Security: Police Arrest Suspected Bandit, Recover AK-47 Rifle

Operatives of the Kaduna State police command have arrested a suspected bandit in possession of an AK-47 rifle.

According to the Police spokesperson in the state, Mohammed Jalige, the suspect was arrested on Friday during a routine patrol along Kudaru forest in Saminaka, Lere Local Government Area.

The suspect was intercepted in a Volkswagen vehicle (Golf) green in colour with Reg.No.KAG 142 AA heading towards Kaduna.

The security operatives noticed the suspicious disposition of the occupants of the said vehicle and tried to flag them down; they immediately parked some distance away and took to their heels into the forest.

The Police Officers, however, engaged them in a shootout of which they succeeded in apprehending one Bello Abubakar and when the vehicle was searched, an AK47 rifle was found concealed in the car.

The police spokesman said the suspect is currently undergoing a thorough investigation and is giving useful information to the Police while concerted effort is ongoing with the view to apprehending the fleeing members of the gang to face the full wrath of the law.

The arrest of the suspect follows President Muhammadu Buhari’s vow that his administration will act firmly and decisively ‘‘against any and all persons fomenting or carrying out attacks on our Police Force and other security personnel.’’

The President also gave a shoot-at-sight order saying “anybody with AK-47 should be shot because AK-47 is supposed to be registered and it is only given to security officials.”