Lagos Gas Explosion: Death Toll Increases To Five, 11 Others Injured

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The death toll from the explosion that occurred on Thursday in Ikeja, Lagos has risen to five with 11 others injured and 25 vehicles burnt.

The inferno also resulted in several damages to the OPIC plaza building structure.

The tanker, conveying Liquefied Petroleum Gas on the Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way around 10 pm on Thursday, spilled its flammable content into nearby OPIC Shopping Plaza, beside Sheraton Lagos Hotel.

Two businesses situated in the plaza, New China Restaurant, and Oasis Supermarket, suffered extensive property damage from the explosion.

Thirteen causalities with various degrees of burns were recorded at the scene of the incidents as they were attended to by the pre-hospital care unit of the LASEMA response unit and transported to LASUTH and Gbagada general hospital for further treatment.

Unfortunately, three adult males died at the site of the incident while two others died early hour of Friday morning.

The acting Coordinator of the Lagos Territorial Office, National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye told Channels Television that the three bodies recovered are workers of the Chinese restaurant including their manager who is a Nigerian.

The building has been cordoned off as a disaster zone ahead of further investigations.