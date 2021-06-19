Mob Sets Truck Ablaze For Killing Motorcycle Rider, Passenger

An angry crowd has set a truck ablaze following an accident that led to the death of two persons in Ogun State.

The incident occurred along the Ibeshe Road in Yewa North Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

Sources said the truck had veered off its lane and faced an oncoming motorcycle before it crushed both the rider and the passenger to death.

The spokesman for the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, also confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Saturday in Abeokuta, the state capital.

He noted that an angry mob descended on the truck and set it ablaze while the driver of the vehicle took to his heels.

“It took the intervention of the police and officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to calm the angry mob,” said Akinbiyi, adding that “The case is being handled by the Dangote Plant Police Post.”

He disclosed that the body of one of the victims was deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital in Ilaro while the other victim has been buried by the family members.

The TRACE spokesman condoled with the families of the victims over the loss and warned motorists, especially truck drivers against reckless and dangerous driving.

He stressed that this was important to reduce avoidable crashes and deaths on all roads in the state.