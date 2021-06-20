Kaduna Politics: INEC Declares PDP Winner Of Sabon Gari Constituency By-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has declared Usman Baba of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) as the winner of yesterday’s by-election for Sabon Gari Constituency in the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

Announcing the election result in Zaria, the returning officer, Dr. Mohammed Musa, says the PDP candidate polled a total of 9,113 votes to defeat his closest rival, Musa Musa of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who polled 7,404 votes to come second.

Other candidates who participated in the election include Anas Abdullahi of the ADC who 62 votes; Chindo Ibrahim of ADP, 61 votes while Musa Halilu of PRP secured 305 votes.

The Sabon Gari constituency seat, initially occupied by the former Speaker of the Kaduna state House of Assembly, was declared vacant in April after the lawmakers found him wanting of absconding from all legislative activities for more than one year without any reason.

In declaring the seat vacant, the Assembly members based their action on Section 109(1)(f) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.