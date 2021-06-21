Oil Spillage: Court Awards N82bn Damages Against NNPC

The Federal High Court in Abuja has awarded the sum of N82 billion as general damages against the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited over oil spillage, in Ibeno Community within Ibeno LGA, Akwa Ibom State.

Delivering judgment, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, ordered the oil corporations, to pay the sum in 14 days, or pay eight percent of the sum, per annum.

Justice Taiwo had earlier struck out ExxonMobil from the list of defendants, on account of being an American registered company, leaving the NNPC and Mobil producing Nigeria Unlimited.

The court held that the oral and documentary evidence produced by Mobil, was not helpful in their case, describing them as serving pre-determined assets.

According to Justice Taiwo, the action of Mobil is a clear violation of section 11 of the oil pipeline act that makes it mandatory for the oil companies to monitor and fix defective pipelines.