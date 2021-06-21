Advertisement

Separatist Rebels Kill Three Gendarmes In Cameroon

Channels Television  
Updated June 21, 2021
his photo taken on June 16, 2017 in Bamenda shows a hotel destroyed by a fire, allegedly attributed to a radical separatist movement demanding the independence of the anglophone region from the rest of francophone Cameroon. REINNIER KAZE / AFP
his photo taken on June 16, 2017, in Bamenda shows a hotel destroyed by a fire, allegedly attributed to a radical separatist movement demanding the independence of the anglophone region from the rest of francophone Cameroon. REINNIER KAZE / AFP.

 

Three gendarmes were killed by Anglophone separatist rebels in Cameroon’s Northwest Region, the latest deaths in a bloody four-year conflict, a perfectly told AFP on Sunday.

The attack on Saturday follows the murders of two soldiers and an official in the neighbouring Southwest region in two separate incidents.

Five other officials also kidnapped in one of those attacks were still missing on Sunday.

“Three gendarmes who were at their checkpoint were attacked and killed” by separatists, Ngoketunjia county prefect Quetong Handerson Kongeh told AFP, adding that two of the three killed had been decapitated. A fourth managed to escape.

He said a large number of rebels overwhelmed the gendarmes who “could not defend themselves”.

A bitter independence struggle by English-speaking rebels has been raging in Cameroon’s Northwest and Southwest regions since 2017.

Members of the anglophone minority in the country’s westernmost provinces have long complained of being marginalised by the French-speaking majority and 88-year-old President Paul Biya, in power for 38 years.

From 2017, their demonstrations devolved into a bloody conflict.

The rebels have extended their violent attacks against police and soldiers to civilians.

UN and international aid groups say both army troops and anglophone rebels have committed abuses and crimes against civilians.

In the past four years, more than 3,500 people have been killed and over 700,000 have fled their homes to escape the conflict.



More on World News

Free COVID-19 Vaccines For All Indian Adults As Modi Hails ‘Yoga Shield’

Armenia PM party Wins Majority In Snap Polls

Australia Deputy PM Loses Job In Government Climate Split

Nine Children Among 10 Killed In Storm-Hit Alabama Crash

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV