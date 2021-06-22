$3m Fuel Subsidy Case: Ex-Lawmaker Farouk Lawan In Court For Judgment

Former chairman of the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee on fuel subsidy, Farouk Lawan, appeared at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday to hear the judgment in a $3 million bribery scandal.

Mr Lawan, while probing the multi-billion naira fuel subsidy fraud in 2012, has been accused of soliciting and collecting a $3 million bribe from Femi Otedola.

The alleged bribe was to remove Mr Otedola’s then company Zenon Petroleum and Gas Limited from the list of oil companies allegedly involved in the 2012 fuel subsidy fraud.

Mr Lawan has denied the accusations.

More to follow . . .