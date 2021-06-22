Bandit Killed In Failed Attempt To Abduct Indian In Kaduna

Security Operatives in Kaduna State have killed a bandit in a failed attempt to abduct an Indian.

The bandit, along with his cohorts, had attempted to kidnap the foreigner working with a private company in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Mohammed Jalige, the Police Public Relations Officer in Kaduna, confirmed this on Tuesday.

He explained that the bandits laid an ambush for the foreigner on Monday with an intention to kidnap him while he was driving to Plan Farm Phase at the Dankande area in Igabi.

Rather than getting caught up in the web, Jalige noted that some police officers ran into the ambush laid by the bandits.

He added that the armed men who were desperate to kidnap the foreigner open fire on the security operatives, but they were met with stiffer resistance from the policemen.

The command’s spokesman stated that the police operatives successfully repelled the bandits through their superior firepower and secured the foreigner unhurt.

According to him, the bandits fled into the forest with bullet wounds, and the lifeless body of one of them was recovered.

Jalige revealed that a joint team of the police and military personnel, while on a search of the area on Tuesday, also recovered four AK-47 rifles loaded with 120 rounds of live ammunition.

He said the remains of the bandit has been deposited at a morgue while forensic analysis of a phone also recovered was ongoing with the view to getting more details about the gang, their activities, and their location for a possible raid of their camps.