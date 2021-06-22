Ebonyi Commissioner Dies In Road Accident

The Commissioner for Infrastructure for Concession in Ebonyi State, Fidelis Nweze, is dead.

Mr Francis Nwaze, the Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi on Media and Publicity, announced this in a statement.

He explained that late Nweze died in a ghastly motor accident that occurred on Tuesday, although he did not disclose the location where the crash took place.

Similarly, Nwaze did not ascertain if anyone was travelling with the late commissioner when the incident occurred, as well as whether there was any other person killed or injured as a result.

He stated that Governor Umahi has declared Wednesday as a public holiday in honour of the departed member of the State Executive Council, as well as Uche Okah, the Commissioner for Housing, in Ebonyi, who died weeks earlier.

“Consequently, the Governor has directed that all offices and markets should be closed while all flags are to fly at half-mast on Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021, across the state,” the Governor’s media aide said in the statement.

According to Nwaze, Governor Umahi also directed all government officials to proceed on fasting to seek the face of God in the affairs of the state.

He also urged the Ebonyi State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to organise prayers and fasting for three days.

The governor asked the Christian body to break the fast by 4pm at Christian Ecumenical Centre every day, from Wednesday to Saturday.

He appealed to all government officials in the state to participate in all the activities and prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of the late former Exco members.