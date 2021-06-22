Lai Mohammed, Others To Engage With Twitter Over Suspension

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the composition of the Federal Government’s team led by the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed to engage with Twitter.

This is over the recent suspension of the operations of the microblogging and social networking service in Nigeria.

It was announced in a statement from the office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, on Tuesday.

Mr Mohammed will also be the chairman of the team.

Other members of the team include the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice; Minister of Communications and Digital Economy; Minister of Foreign Affairs; Minister of Works and Housing; Minister of State for Labour and Employment as well as other relevant government agencies.

The statement added that Twitter had earlier written to President Muhammadu Buhari seeking to engage with the Federal Government over the suspension of the microblogging site in Nigeria.

“This is with a view to charting a path forward,” the statement added.

The Federal Government earlier in June placed a ban on the usage of Twitter in Nigeria citing activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.