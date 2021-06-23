Ondo Police Arrest, Parade 15 Crime Suspects

The Ondo State Police Command has paraded 15 Crime Suspects arrested in Akure and other parts of the state.

Parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Akure on Wednesday, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bolaji Salami, said 12 of them were armed robbers, while the remaining three were arrested for rape.

Salami further disclosed that among the suspects is an eight-man robbery syndicate that specialises in snatching articulated vehicles with its contents at gun-point.

Items recovered from the suspects include nine motorcycles, one pump action gun and one truck and its contents.

In the rape case, three young men namely Ojo Olaniyi, Akinseye Bayo and Akintosoye Ayo were said to have drugged and raped one Ogungbemi Adewumi in Ondo city.

Fielding questions from journalists, one of the robbery suspects, Gbenga Kikiowo, said he started robbery at the tender age of seven.

He said he has never killed anyone before but he has been involved in several robbery operations and has been to jail three times.

He, however, pleaded for forgiveness saying he has repented and is willing to join the security agencies in fighting crime in the society.

The CP said all the suspects have confessed to have committed the crime levelled against them adding that they would be charged to court soon.