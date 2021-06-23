Advertisement

Poland’s Euro 2020 Exit ‘Hard To Accept’ For Lewandowski

Updated June 23, 2021
Poland’s forward Robert Lewandowski (C) reacts after losing the UEFA EURO 2020 Group E football match between Sweden and Poland at Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 23, 2021. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / POOL / AFP)

 

 

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski said it was tough to accept his team’s group stage elimination at Euro 2020 on Wednesday following a dramatic 3-2 loss to Sweden.

Needing a victory to reach the last 16, Poland came from two goals down to equalise as Lewandowski scored twice in the Group E game in Saint Petersburg.

But Viktor Claesson’s 94th-minute winner extinguished Polish hopes and condemned Paulo Sousa’s side to a group stage exit, the same fate the country suffered at the 2018 World Cup.

 

Poland’s forward Robert Lewandowski reacts after losing the UEFA EURO 2020 Group E football match between Sweden and Poland at Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 23, 2021. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / POOL / AFP)

 

“Of course it hurts. To be out of this tournament is a big loss for us. It’s going to be hard to accept,” Lewandowski told Polish state broadcaster TVP.

“You can’t say we didn’t have fighting spirit, ambition or determination. But there was something missing, the ability to win this match to keep on playing.

“But congratulations to the lads for trying, for battling. It wasn’t enough.”



