Portugal, Germany Reach Euro 2020 Last 16 As France Top Group

Updated June 23, 2021
Germany’s defender Mats Hummels heads the ball with Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group F football match between Portugal and Germany at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on June 19, 2021. (Photo by PHILIPP GUELLAND / POOL / AFP)

 

Cristiano Ronaldo equalled the all-time international goalscoring record with two penalties in a 2-2 draw with France in Budapest as Portugal and Germany reached the Euro 2020 last 16 on Wednesday.

France, who had already qualified, finished top of Group F above Germany following their 2-2 draw against Hungary in Munich, setting up a showdown against England at Wembley for Joachim Loew’s side.

 

Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) greets Germany’s midfielder Toni Kroos (R) at the end of the UEFA EURO 2020 Group F football match between Portugal and Germany at Allianz Arena in Munich on June 19, 2021. (Photo by Matthias Hangst / POOL / AFP)

Reigning champions Portugal go through as one of the four best third-placed teams and will next face Belgium, while France take on neighbours Switzerland.

 

Germany’s defender Robin Gosens (L) heads the ball to score their fourth goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group F football match between Portugal and Germany at Allianz Arena in Munich on June 19, 2021. (Photo by Matthias Hangst / POOL / AFP)


