Buhari Appoints Ex-APC Governorship Candidate As Shippers’ Council Executive Secretary

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Emmanuel Jime as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC).

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

According to him, the appointment of Jime is for a four-year tenure which is renewable.

“Mr Jime, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law, brings his wealth of experience to the new role having distinguished himself in several public offices.

“He was at a time Managing Director at the Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA), a two-term member of the House of Representatives representing Makurdi/Guma Federal constituency in Benue State between 2007 and 2015, and Speaker of the State House of Assembly from 1992 to 1993,” said the statement.

Jime was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State in the 2019 general elections.

But the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared incumbent Governor Samuel Ortom of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the poll ahead of Jime and other contestants who participated.

Ortom had polled 434,473 votes in the March 23, 2019, election to beat Jime who got 345,155 votes – a margin of 89,318.

His emergence as the winner followed an unsettled election held two weeks earlier in which Ortom scored 410,576 votes ahead of Jime who had 329,022 votes.

But INEC declared it inconclusive because of the gap between the cancelled votes of 121,019 and the winning margin of 81,554 votes and later held a supplementary poll in 204 polling units across 22 Local Government Areas of Benue State.

In another statement, Shehu revealed that President Buhari has approved the constitution of the Board of Federal Housing Authority (FHA) for a period of three years, reappointing Senator Lawal Shuaibu (Zamfara State) as Chairman.

The appointment, according to him, takes into cognisance requisite competence, experience, and network in the housing industry to actualise the present administration’s vision of providing decent and affordable housing for Nigerians.

Other members of the Board are Modestus Umenzekwe (Anambra), Mumini Hanafi (Kwara), Adamu Dadi (Yobe), Adamu Ismaila (Adamawa) Zubairu S.N (Nasarawa), Chinyere Anokwuru (Abia), Yinka Ogunsulire (Ondo), Veronica Shinnaan (Plateau), Aleruchi Cookey-Gam (Rivers), and Olajumoke Akinwunmi (Ogun).