Buhari Task NASRDA To Use Satellite To Resolve Issues Confronting Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has tasked the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) to effectively utilise the satellite facilities at its disposal towards resolving the critical issues confronting Nigeria, particularly in the areas of security, improved communication, and digital penetration as well as agriculture.

The President gave this charge while chairing the 2021 National Space Council meeting at the Statehouse in Abuja on Thursday.

President Muhammadu Buhari further directed that the twenty-five-year road map for the implementation of the National Space Policy be reviewed, updated, and forwarded to the Federal Executive Council for consideration and approval.

The meeting is physically attended by seven ministers. They include ministers of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; Finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed; Education, Information and culture, Lai Mohammed; Communication and digital economy, Isa Pantami; Interior, Rauf Aregbesola and that of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu.