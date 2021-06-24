Soon, Insecurity Will Be A Thing Of The Past – Osinbajo

The Federal Government is making concerted efforts to beef up its response to the nation’s security challenges, the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has said.

He listed the recent supplementary budget sent to the National Assembly on enhancing the capacity of the military and other security agencies as part of such moves.

Professor Osinbajo stated this when he received the Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti, Oba Adeola Ajakaiye, in company with the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, and Senator Opeyemi Bamidele at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He stressed the need for traditional rulers, as well as local and state governments to collaborate with the Federal Government in tackling insecurity in the land.

“The President has recently constituted a committee that will look at the whole security infrastructure with a view to looking at the needs of the military, as well as the police and security agencies,” the Vice President told his guests on Wednesday.

He added, “The result of that is a bill before the National Assembly, a supplementary bill. The purpose of that bill is to present some of the needs of the military, as well as of security agencies in order to be able to beef up our response to the security challenges.

“We have to keep looking at how to support our (security) services to ensure that our country is safe. I can assure you that soon, the issue of insecurity will be a thing of the past and that we will all live in peace and prosperity in this country.”

Professor Osinbajo noted that the Federal Government was very concerned and would continue to ramp up efforts towards improving security nationwide, but community effort was also vital in tackling the issue from the roots.

He explained that it was important to take decisive action at the community level because most of the problems occur there.

“Any country with this number of security challenges must respond as robustly as possible.

“But it is also important to bear in mind that it takes a combined effort of all of us, at the local government level, state and federal levels; all of the levels; we need to come together to tackle this issue of insecurity,” the Vice President said.

He gave an assurance that the Federal Government would provide the necessary support to the community in tackling its challenges, adding that they were working with the Ekiti State government on dealing with insecurity, as well as various issues.

In his remarks, Oba Ajakaiye thanked the Vice President for granting them an audience and listening to their demands, including support for the establishment of a Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences in the community.

“Again, as a community, we have come to appreciate you for your diligence, hard work, commitment, and loyalty; and that, we from the South West, are very proud of you.

“We want to assure you that we are very much in support of you. From our own end, we are doing a lot to ensure that the menace of insecurity will not remain in our domain,” the monarch told his host.