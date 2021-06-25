APC National Youth Vanguard Raises Alarm Over Impersonation Of Her Leadership

The National Leadership of the APC National Youth Vanguard has raised an alarm over the impersonation of the group and her leadership by one Mr. Haruna Alfa and others.

The APC support group in a press release signed by Comr. Bashir Mohammed Bello, National Coordinator, and Comr. Kingsley Omadoye, South-South Coordinator says “We have observed with rapt attention that one Mr. Haruna Alfa and others are impersonating us and we have written the National Leadership of our great Party on June 15th, 2021 with an acknowledgment copy dated June 17th, 2021”.

While speaking on the leadership of the group from 2013 till date, Comr. Bello affirmed that “Comr Jibrilla Madu Gadzama was the National coordinator from 2013 until he left the party before the 2019 election. His resignation created a vacuum which thereafter got occupied by me who was then National Secretary, according to our constitution. Mr. Haruna Alfa has never been a member of the APC National youth vanguard, we are therefore shocked that he is conducting himself as the National Coordinator of the Vanguard”.

According to one of the documents displayed by the leadership of the group during the press briefing, the APC National Youth Vanguard has duly registered as a support group of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC on January 29th, 2013 under the leadership of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun as then National Chairman and H.E Mal. Mala Buni was then National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress respectively.

Part of the press statement reads; “our attention was also drawn to an event scheduled to hold on Saturday 26th June 2021 where Mr. Haruna Alfa and his cohorts would be giving awards to unsuspecting members of our great party: we are therefore using this means once again, to notify the public particularly the National leadership and members of our great party to stop any kind of dealing with Mr. Haruna Alfa and his group who are pretending to be us as they are unknown and not authorized by the Constitution of the APC National Youth Vanguard to act for or on behalf of our group”.

The group also said they have mandated their legal team to do the needful to ensure that the group is protected from being use by fraudulent elements to dupe uninformed members of the public.