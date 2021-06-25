Bandits Kidnap Local Govt Vice Chairman In Kaduna

Bandits have abducted the Vice Chairman of Jaba Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Mr James Bijimi and an unspecified number of travellers along the Kaduna-Kachia road.

The incident comes two days after bandits killed a driver and kidnapped 33 other people in the Kachia metropolis.

The Kaduna State Police command through its Spokesman, Mohammed Jalige confirmed the incident but did not give the number of those that were abducted.

He said security operatives recovered three vehicles apparently belonging to the abductees, while one person was injured.

However, a community leader in the area who did not want his name mentioned, told Channels Television that the bandits mounted a roadblock around Gonan Roger and Makyali axis in Kajuru Local Government at about 10:00 am on Friday morning, where they intercepted some vehicles and took away some people including the Vice-Chairman of Jaba Local Government Area.

He said security operatives responded swiftly to the area and engaged the bandits in a gun battle.

Meanwhile, during the encounter, the troops were able to rescue six abducted women.

A top official of the local government also told Channels Television that the bandits have established contact with the family of the abducted Vice Chairman, and are demanding a ransom of N100 million before his release.