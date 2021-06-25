Police Arrest 10 Students For Abducting Polytechnic Undergraduate

Some students of Crown Polytechnic in Ado Ekiti have been arrested for the abduction of a fellow student, Akiode Akinyemi and the collection of more than two million naira as ransom from the family members.

Police spokesperson, Sunday Abutu confirmed to Channels Television on Friday that the abduction took place on June 19, saying it was, however, not initially reported to the police.

A gang of suspected kidnappers had reportedly sneaked into the hostel apartment of the victim, blindfolded him, and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

After an exchange of phone calls between the suspects and the victim’s parents, a total sum of ₦2,200,000 was paid by the family members into eight different bank accounts as provided by the suspects.

Read Also: Bandits Kidnap Local Govt Vice Chairman In Kaduna

But operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the police successfully trailed and arrested the 14 suspects at different locations out of which 10 were found to be students of the same polytechnic being attended by the victim.

The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, who condemned the crime, has called on members of the public to always assist the police with relevant information and whistle-blowing.