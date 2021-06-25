Advertisement

Zamfara Govt Approves Release Of ₦100m To WAEC

Channels Television  
Updated June 25, 2021
When examinations were held in August 2020, authorities emphasised social distancing measures. Sodiq Adelakun/Channels Television
The Governor of Zamfara State, Hon. Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle Maradun, has approved the release of ₦100 million to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) as payment to enable students in the state write the 2021 examinations.

Making the payment on Friday, the Governor expressed appreciation to the Honourable Minister of Education and WAEC for their understanding and concern towards education in the state despite the huge backlogs owed WAEC by the government as inherited from the past administration.

Governor Matawalle said the ministry has supported the state by giving all the required considerations to the teeming candidates for WAEC including releasing their results, and also allowing them to sit for subsequent examinations.

He said his administration will continue to meet its obligations as part of measures to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people, especially the young generation through the provision of sound education.

Accordingly, the governor reiterated that education being the catalyst for achieving greatness will receive topmost priority in his administration.

“The effort will certainly give peace of mind to many candidates and parents in the state”, he added.



